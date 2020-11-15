Mexico's COVID-19 tally surpasses 1 million, death toll nears 100,000

Mexico City [Mexico], November 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has topped 1 million, while the death toll is close to 100,000 people, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Sunday.



"As of November 14, 2020, there were 1,003,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,222,753 negative [test] results, 98,259 confirmed deaths and 745,361 recovered people," the official tweeted.

Over the past 24 hours, Mexico registered 5,860 new cases and 635 related deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)

