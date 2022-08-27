Mexico's Imports from Russia up 20 pc in first half of 2022

Mexico [Mexico City], August 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Mexico imported goods from Russia worth USD 1.193 billion in January-June of this year, according to the latest figures from the Bank of Mexico.



In June, the volume of imports from Russia exceeded USD 275 million, which is the second highest figure in Mexico's history (the country purchased more from Russia only in May 2021: USD 283 .9 million).

In the first half of 2022, Mexico's volume of imports from Russia amounted to USD 1.193 billion, according to the Bank of Mexico. This is 20.85 per cent more than last year's figure (USD 987.6 million).

Russia is the main international supplier of fertilizers to Mexico with a share of about a quarter of all imports of nitrogen and mixed nitrogen, phosphorus and potash fertilizers. Other important imports from Russia include rolled steel, aluminium and synthetic rubber. (ANI/Sputnik)

