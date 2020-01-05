Michael Pompeo speaks to Israeli PM about 'need to counter Iranian threat'

Washington DC [USA], Jan 5 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Sunday spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the importance of "countering Iran's malign influence and threats to the region."

"Israeli PM Netanyahu and I just spoke and underscored the importance of countering Iran's malign influence and threats to the region. I am always grateful for Israel's steadfast support in defeating terrorism. The bond between Israel and the United States is unbreakable," Michael Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

Following US air raid, Israeli Netanyahu on Friday came out in the support of Trump administration for carrying out the strike near Baghdad's international airport which led to the killing of Iran's elite IRGC Qassem Soleimani, saying that "The US has the right of self-defence."

"Just as Israel has the right of self-defence, the United States has exactly the same right. Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people. He was planning more such attacks," said Netanyahu in a tweet.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Saturday said that the decision to kill Soleimani by Donald Trump administration saved many American lives. However, Iran on Friday vowed to take a "vigorous revenge" over the killing of General Soleimani, terming it as a 'heinous crime.'

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi declared three days of mourning in the country. (ANI)

