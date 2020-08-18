Michelle Obama advises Democrats to "go high" in US Elections

Washington [US], Aug 18 (ANI): Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama on Monday at the Democratic National Convention said that "Going high" is the only way to go in the upcoming US Presidential elections.

"Over the past four years, a lot of people have asked me: When others are going so low, does going high still really work? My answer: Going high is the only thing that works because when we go low, when we use those same tactics of degrading and dehumanizing others, we just become part of the ugly noise that's drowning out everything else," CNN quoted Obama while she was referring to 2016 election campaign when she had said: "When they go low, we go high."

She further said that 'going high' doesn't mean "putting a smile when confronted with cruelty" but "scraping and clawing our way to that mountaintop"

"We degrade ourselves, we degrade the very causes for which we fight. But let's be clear: Going high does not mean putting on a smile and saying nice things when confronted by viciousness and cruelty," she said.

The former first lady added, "Going high means taking the harder path. It means scraping and clawing our way to that mountaintop. Going high means standing fierce against hatred while remembering that we are one nation under God, and if we want to survive, we've got to find a way to live together and work together across our differences."

"And going high means unlocking the shackles of lies mistrust with the only thing that can truly set us free: The cold hard truth," she added.

Obama further said that things can become worse if Trump gets re-elected as president again. "You know how much I care about all of our children. So if you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don't make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it," she said. (ANI)

