Michelle Obama's latest tour tickets cost up to a whopping $4,200!

Washington DC [USA] Sept 15 (ANI): Former First lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama will be in Newark, New Jersey later this year and her admirers are spending as high as $4,200 to see her.

Soaring high on her bestselling memoir 'Becoming', the cheapest seat at the Moderated Conversation with Obama will go for a not so moderate price of $144 on Trickmaster, New York Post reported.

Floor seats are priced as high as $1,300 with prime seats and a "meet and greet" will cost the fans around $2,500.

Fans will have to shell out $4,200 for a suite-level ducat for the event on November 3, the report stated.

During the tour, Obama will be making five other stops in Canada and one in Texas beginning September 23.

Last year, Michelle went on a similar tour to promote her best-selling memoir "Becoming." By March 26, 2019, it had sold 10 million copies, stamping its mark as a worldwide phenomenon.

Earlier, the 'Obamas' were reported to have signed a unprecedented joint book deal worth $65 million with Penguin Random House to publish a presidential memoir. (ANI)

