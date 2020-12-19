Mike Pence, Second Lady administered Covid-19 vaccine on-camera

Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): US Vice President Mike Pence on Friday (local time) received the vaccine against coronavirus during an on-camera event.

As part of federal efforts to instill confidence among the public with regard to the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, along with the Vice-President, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams were administered the vaccine, which has received emergency use authorization and is being rolled out nationwide, CNN reported.

After being administered the vaccine, Pence said, "I didn't feel a thing. Well done, and we appreciate your service to the country."

In a tweet, Pence said, "We want to ensure every American: While we cut red tape, we have cut no corners when it comes to the development of this SAFE and EFFECTIVE vaccine."

"The American people can be confident: we have one, and perhaps within hours, two, safe coronavirus vaccines for you and your family," he further said.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump did not attend the event.

Earlier this week, a White House official had informed CNN that Trump will not be administered a coronavirus vaccine until it's recommended by the White House medical team.

According to The Hill, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also received their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Friday.

The United States case numbers had surpassed 100,000 per day for the first time on the day after Election Day and then reached 200,000 per day for the first time on November 27, The Hill said.

The US has till now reported 17,410,003 cases of coronavirus and 312,845 death, as per the latest data by the Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

