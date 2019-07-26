US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (File photos)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (File photos)

Mike Pompeo, Ashraf Ghani call for accelerated efforts to end Afghan war

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 03:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani insisted that it is the time to accelerate efforts in order to end almost two decades old turmoil in war-ravaged Afghanistan, the US State Department said.
"Good conversation with President @AshrafGhani yesterday. We agreed that now is the time to accelerate efforts to reach a negotiated end to the war in #Afghanistan. All parties must lead to move the #AfghanPeaceProcess forward," the State Secretary tweeted.
During a phone call on Wednesday, Pompeo assured Ghani that there has been no change to President Donald Trump's South Asia strategy, including U.S. commitment to a conditions-based drawdown, the Department said in a statement.
Pompeo further informed Ghani that he had sent Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford and Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad to Kabul to discuss in detail the next steps on the road to peace, the statement added.
On his part, Ghani welcomed the Secretary's engagement, and confirmed Afghanistan's commitment to working side-by-side with the United States to achieve a stable, peaceful, democratic Afghanistan that is not a center for terrorism, it read.
Khalilzad is currently holding talks with the Taliban to work out an agreement for withdrawal of the US troops and participation of the group in the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 03:55 IST

Trump 'disappointed' with Swedish PM to act inappropriately over...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Thursday seemed to be very 'disappointed' with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven for being unable to act over the release of American rapper A$AP Rocky, who has been charged in Sweden for assault over his alleged involvement in a stree

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 03:46 IST

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil attacked by car-jacking gang

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): German footballer of Turkish descent Mesut Ozil was attacked by bikers armed with knives in an attempted carjacking on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 02:12 IST

Tunisia's first democratically elected president Beji Caid...

Tunis [Tunisia], July 26 (ANI): Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi, the first democratically elected leader of the North African country, breathed his last at the age of 92 on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 02:04 IST

Sri Lanka finds hazardous waste in UK metal recycling cargo, orders probe

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka on Thursday ordered a probe into the hazardous material, including clinical waste stored in containers, being imported into the country from Britain under the guise of recyclable metals that has caused a nationwide uproar in recent days.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 21:39 IST

Bring to justice murderers of Mohajirs: Mohajir leader Nadeem...

Washington DC [USA], July 25 (ANI): A Mohajir leader and the chairman of US-based advocacy group Voice of Karachi, Nadeem Nusrat, has urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to investigate and bring to justice the murderers of Mohajirs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:43 IST

UK: Hundreds gather in central London to protest against...

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): Hundreds of demonstrators on Wednesday (local time) took to the streets of Central London to protest against the appointment of Boris Johnson as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:18 IST

Baloch people urge US President to help end human rights abuses...

Washington DC [USA], July 25 (ANI): The World Baloch Organisation (WBO) has launched an advertisement campaign in the United States to urge President Donald Trump to help end human rights abuses by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:19 IST

India in touch with Pak seeking consular access to Jadhav

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): India is in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels to demand consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, facing death row there, with full compliance and conformity with the ICJ judgement and under the Vienna Convention.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:51 IST

Pak to send its first person to space in 2022

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Pakistan will send its first person to space in 2022, said Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:03 IST

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 4 Indian fishermen

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 25 (ANI): Sri Lankan Navy has arrested four Indian fishermen for allegedly breaching International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and illegally fishing in Colombo's waters.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:59 IST

Pakistan: Punjab govt asks jail authorities to remove AC from...

Punjab [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): The government of Pakistan's Punjab province has asked Kot Lakhpat jail authorities to remove the air conditioner from the prison cell of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:07 IST

China: 16 killed in landslides, 30 missing

Beijing [China], July 25 (ANI): At least 16 people were killed and 30 others are missing after landslides hit two areas of Guizhou province in southwestern China, the state media reported on Thursday.

Read More
iocl