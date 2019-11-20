US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo (File Photo)
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo (File Photo)

Mike Pompeo to travel to Brussels to participate in NATO foreign ministerial

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 05:02 IST

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 20 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo will travel to Brussels on November 20 to participate in the North Atlantic Council meeting at the NATO Foreign Ministerial.
The US Department of State in a statement said at this week's Foreign Ministerial, the 29 Foreign Ministers representing Allied member states will convene under the authority of the Secretary-General to discuss burden sharing, implementation of the 2018 Brussels Summit deliverables, and NATO's adaptation to address emerging security challenges.
"Secretary Pompeo will meet with NATO Ally Foreign Ministers to review Allies' progress in increased defence spending and take stock of what NATO is doing to strengthen deterrence and defence and contribute to the fight against international terrorism," the State Department said in its statement.
"This meeting will lay the foundation for the NATO Leaders Meeting in London next month, where Heads of State and Government will gather to celebrate NATO's 70th anniversary and chart the way ahead for the Alliance," it added.
It credited Trump administration's diplomatic efforts saying the Alliance is on track to spend at least an additional $100 billion in new defence funding from 2016 to the end of 2020.
At the same time, it also made it clear that "each ally must increase its efforts to ensure we are meeting our commitments to one another and are making the investments in capabilities and readiness that allow us to present a strong and credible deterrent to those who would threaten us."
NATO was founded in 1949 to safeguard freedom and promote stability in the North Atlantic area. NATO's 29 Allies have committed to the principle of collective defense, that an armed attack against one shall be considered an attack against them all.
Approximately 20,000 military personnel are engaged in NATO operations and missions around the world, conducting ground, air, and naval operations in all types of environments.
The US Department of State said the Alliance's ongoing operations and missions include efforts in Afghanistan, Kosovo, Iraq, and the Mediterranean. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 05:44 IST

Nepal PM Oli to reshuffle cabinet today

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 20 (ANI): Twenty months after taking over as the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli is headed for a reshuffle in his Council of Ministers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 04:38 IST

Brazil: Rate of deforestation in Amazon rainforest at highest...

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 20 (ANI): According to the Brazilian government data released on Monday, the rate of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest has risen to the highest level in 11 years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 03:39 IST

US-South Korea defence negotiations breakdown over Trump's $5...

Ankara [Turkey], Nov 20 (ANI): South Korea's Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that negotiations between Washington and Seoul on the shared costs of hosting some 28,500 US military service members in South Korea were placed on the backburner over the US' alleged demand for $5 billion in stationing

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 03:27 IST

Russia an important partner in our economic progress: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that India considers Russia as an important partner in its economic progress.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 02:13 IST

Collapse of JCPOA will be detrimental to entire world: Iranian President

Tehran [Iran], Nov 20 (ANI): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) "will be detrimental to the entire world and everybody must pay attention to important issues and the interests of the world."

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 02:02 IST

Israel: After US policy reversal, Netanyahu approves Jordan...

Tel Aviv [Israel], Nov 20 (ANI): After the Donald Trump administration announced that the US no longer considers Israeli settlements in West Bank as violating the international law, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved Tuesday's advancement of a bill to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Va

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 23:08 IST

US welcomes release of American, Australian professors in Afghanistan

Washington DC [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday welcomed the release of American and Australian professors Kevin King and Timothy Weeks by the Taliban, and thanked the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government for its actions enabling their release after more than three years in captivity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:56 IST

Pak does not live up to meaning of its name, keeps on doing...

Singapore, Nov 19 (ANI): Taking a swipe at Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the country does not live up to the meaning of its name -- land of the pure -- and keeps doing nefarious acts.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:40 IST

Rajnath Singh holds talks with Singapore's Deputy PM with focus...

Singapore, Nov 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat here on Tuesday during which the two leaders agreed to take the defence cooperation between the two countries to greater heights.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:32 IST

Sri Lanka's newly elected President accepts PM Modi's invitation...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 19 (ANI): Sri Lanka's newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India on November 29, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:06 IST

Swedish prosecutors drop rape investigations against Julian Assange

Stockholm [Sweden], Nov 19 (ANI): Swedish prosecutors have dropped an investigation into a rape allegation involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the country's deputy chief prosecutor announced on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:25 IST

5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 19 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Nepal on Tuesday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Read More
iocl