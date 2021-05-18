Military withdrawal from Afghanistan up to 20 pc complete: US Central Command

Washington DC [US], May 18 (ANI): The United States' military withdrawal from Afghanistan is up to 20 percent complete, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday.

"US Central Command estimates that we have completed between 13-20 per cent of the entire retrograde process. We expect to be able to provide weekly updates on the progress of the retrograde," the combatant command responsible for the Middle East and parts of Central Asia said in a statement.

The US military has removed the equivalent of 115 C-17 military transport planes of material out of the war-torn country and has designated over 5,000 pieces of equipment for demolition, CENTCOM added.



The US has also handed over control of five military facilities to Afghan counterparts, the statement said.

Taliban terrorists have intensified activities since the formal start of the US-led forces pull out from Afghanistan, which will be completed by September 11.

The US entered Afghanistan ostensibly to destroy the al-Qaeda terror group under its "war on terror" military campaign. However, the effort morphed into an extended attempt to establish democracy on Afghan soil, Sputnik reported.

During the intervening years, the Taliban regrouped and gained control of large parts of the nation in what has become America's longest war that lasted over two decades and led to cost up to USD 1 trillion. (ANI)

