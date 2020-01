Millions of dollars raised for re-election campaign despite impeachment process: Trump's campaign manager

Washington [USA], Jan 3 (Sputnik/ANI): US President Donald Trump has raised USD 46 million from political donors in the fourth quarter of last year for his re-election campaign which shows he is getting stronger despite the impeachment process, said Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager.

In a tweet on Thursday Parscale wrote, "Biggest number in Trump fundraising haul is USD 102.7 million cash-on-hand. The President's campaign will be flush with cash to execute the game plan and expand the map."

Trump's collection in the fourth quarter coincided with his impeachment in Congress by rival Democrats, a move that appeared to have energized his base of supporters.

Parscale picked up on that fact, adding to his tweet: "Dems impeach & Trump gets stronger!"

US media reports said Trump's strong fundraising was a direct result of his decision to keep his campaign apparatus alive after taking office in January 2017.

The president had apparently filed for re-election shortly after assuming office, allowing his campaign to keep functioning. This was a break from the tradition by other presidents in winding down their political campaign right after the election. (Sputnik/ANI)