Minority groups including MQM protest against Imran Khan visit to US

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and other minority groups of Pakistan protested on Sunday at the US Capitol in Washington DC to show their resentment over Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to the United States.

The demonstration brought together a range of campaigners who travelled from all around the United States only to protest against the oppression by the Pakistani state, human rights violations and state-sponsored atrocities against the oppressed minorities in Pakistan.

Their placards read: "No more blank cheques for Pakistani Army" and "Protect Minority Rights in Pakistan."

Rehan Ibadat, an MQM activist, criticised Imran's visit and made an appeal to US President Donald Trump to not reward Pakistan with any aid or bailouts.

"We are protesting here so that President Trump does not give Imran Khan any promises or commitments regarding money or any other reason to kill innocent people like the Mohajirs, Pashtuns, Sindh's and Balochs," he said.

Another protestor Senge Sering said, "As a person of Gilgit Baltistan heritage living in the United States, is protesting against the illegal occupation of Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistani state atrocities against the imprisoned protestors,"

Sering also strongly condemned China's complicity with Pakistan and said, "China has been exploiting the resources in the name of development in the area."

Sering also urged that Pakistan should not interfere in the transiting trade between India and Afghanistan. The Gilgit-Baltistan protestor further added that even though it's known that the Trump-Khan meet will focus on ending the war in Afghanistan, but what worries him is that the people of Afghanistan will lose their country's sovereignty and become a client state of Pakistan.

"The United States is not negotiating with Imran Khan, instead they are talking to the military of Pakistan because Khan has no say in the foreign policy. The State Department and the White House must be aware that Pakistan is supporting terrorist organisations and the Taliban is not going to respect Afghanistan's governance or its constitution." the protestor told ANI.

Another protestor Suhail Shams said Imran visit was not as an official because Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed are accompanying the prime minister. it is the first time the two top generals are accompanying a prime minister in the White House, something that clearly reveals who is calling the shots in Pakistan.

"Pakistani army and the terror outfits in Pakistan are hands in a glove. Hafiz Saeed's arrest just before Imran Khan's visit by the agency is only to beg money from the United States." Sohail tells ANI.

Azmad Jabeen, an activist who travelled from Texas, held a placard that read "Lift Media Ban", he said that any voice that raises concerns of the minorities of Pakistan are banned.

Even ahead of the meet between President Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday morning at the White House, activists are planning to go above and beyond to show Khan that he's not welcomed in the US.

Anti-Khan demonstrations are being planned and are set to take place in the nation's capital during the visit. (ANI)