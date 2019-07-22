Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and other minority groups of Pakistan protested against Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit
Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and other minority groups of Pakistan protested against Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit

Minority groups including MQM protest against Imran Khan visit to US

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 07:27 IST

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and other minority groups of Pakistan protested on Sunday at the US Capitol in Washington DC to show their resentment over Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to the United States.
The demonstration brought together a range of campaigners who travelled from all around the United States only to protest against the oppression by the Pakistani state, human rights violations and state-sponsored atrocities against the oppressed minorities in Pakistan.
Their placards read: "No more blank cheques for Pakistani Army" and "Protect Minority Rights in Pakistan."
Rehan Ibadat, an MQM activist, criticised Imran's visit and made an appeal to US President Donald Trump to not reward Pakistan with any aid or bailouts.
"We are protesting here so that President Trump does not give Imran Khan any promises or commitments regarding money or any other reason to kill innocent people like the Mohajirs, Pashtuns, Sindh's and Balochs," he said.
Another protestor Senge Sering said, "As a person of Gilgit Baltistan heritage living in the United States, is protesting against the illegal occupation of Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistani state atrocities against the imprisoned protestors,"
Sering also strongly condemned China's complicity with Pakistan and said, "China has been exploiting the resources in the name of development in the area."
Sering also urged that Pakistan should not interfere in the transiting trade between India and Afghanistan. The Gilgit-Baltistan protestor further added that even though it's known that the Trump-Khan meet will focus on ending the war in Afghanistan, but what worries him is that the people of Afghanistan will lose their country's sovereignty and become a client state of Pakistan.
"The United States is not negotiating with Imran Khan, instead they are talking to the military of Pakistan because Khan has no say in the foreign policy. The State Department and the White House must be aware that Pakistan is supporting terrorist organisations and the Taliban is not going to respect Afghanistan's governance or its constitution." the protestor told ANI.
Another protestor Suhail Shams said Imran visit was not as an official because Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed are accompanying the prime minister. it is the first time the two top generals are accompanying a prime minister in the White House, something that clearly reveals who is calling the shots in Pakistan.
"Pakistani army and the terror outfits in Pakistan are hands in a glove. Hafiz Saeed's arrest just before Imran Khan's visit by the agency is only to beg money from the United States." Sohail tells ANI.
Azmad Jabeen, an activist who travelled from Texas, held a placard that read "Lift Media Ban", he said that any voice that raises concerns of the minorities of Pakistan are banned.
Even ahead of the meet between President Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday morning at the White House, activists are planning to go above and beyond to show Khan that he's not welcomed in the US.
Anti-Khan demonstrations are being planned and are set to take place in the nation's capital during the visit. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 06:46 IST

Won't let Nawaz Sharif special treatment in Jail: Imran Khan in US

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): Claiming that Nawaz Sharif eats home-made food in his air-conditioned jail with television in it, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Sunday said that he will ensure the "criminal" does not receive such treatment.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 06:11 IST

Afghanistan has no military solution: Imran Khan

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): Ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday asserted that there is no military solution to Afghanistan and said that he will put the same thought in front of the US President.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 04:57 IST

Jared Kushner to visit Israel in July end to negotiate peace deal

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): White House advisor and President Donald Trump's son in law, Jared Kushner is likely to visit Isreal to further discuss his controversial peace plane later this month, reported Times of Israel on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 04:57 IST

Safe passage in Strait of Hormuz 'top priority': UK, France, Germany

London [UK], July 22 (ANI): Underlining the escalating tensions in the Gulf region after Iran detained a British-flagged tanker, the United Kindom, France and Germany on Saturday agreed that "safe passage" for tankers through the Strait of Hormuz is necessary.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 03:54 IST

Imran khan meets World Bank president

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a three-day visit to the US, on Sunday held talks with World Bank President David Malpass.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 03:53 IST

Kuwait raises concern amid escalating tension in Gulf

Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 22 (ANI): Kuwait on Sunday expressed concern of the rising tension in the Gulf region after Iran seized a UK oil tanker, reported Sputnik.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 03:47 IST

Pak: 9 killed, 30 injured in coordinated terror attacks

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 22 (ANI): At least nine people were killed and 30 others suffered injuries in coordinated terror attacks in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's (K-P's) Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 03:46 IST

Syria: 11 killed in multiple airstrikes

Damascus [Syria], July 22 (ANI): At least 11 people were killed in multiple airstrikes in rebel-held northwestern Syria on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 02:22 IST

After criticism, Pak aviation authority withdraws plastic...

Karachi [Pakistan], July 22 (ANI): After receiving criticism for making Plastic wrapping of luggage mandatory, Pakistan civil aviation watchdog on Sunday withdrew its decision.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 00:33 IST

MEA working for early release of 18 Indian on board Iran-seized...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday assured that the Indian government is working to ensure the early release and repatriation of 18 Indians on board the British-flagged tanker which has been detained by Iran.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:43 IST

Hong Kong: Police use tear gas at protesters, violence breaks...

Hong Kong, July 21 (ANI): Riot police on Sunday fired tear gas at protesters here, after lakhs of people took to the streets for the seventh consecutive week against the now-suspended extradition bill.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:36 IST

Islam forced on Uighurs, claims China

Beijing [China], July 21 (ANI): In a white paper, China on Sunday defended its policies and claimed that Islam was forced upon Uighurs -- the ethnic community native to Xinjiang.

Read More
iocl