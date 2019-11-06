Mississippi rated fattest state in America

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 19:43 IST

India yet to receive confirmation from Pak on list of inaugural...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): India is yet to receive a confirmation from Pakistan on a list of prominent Sikh leaders and other dignitaries who are part of the inaugural 'jatha' visiting Gurudwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur corridor on November 9, government sources said on Tuesday.