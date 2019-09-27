Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at UNGA session on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at UNGA session on Friday

Modi at UNGA: PM recounts India's achievements in health sector, says country committed to eradicating Tuberculosis

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:53 IST

New York [US], Sept 27 (ANI): Recounting his government's achievement in the healthcare sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his UNGA speech said that the country is committed to eradicating Tuberculosis by 2025, while noting that the dateline is five years ahead of that set by the United Nations under its sustainable development goals.
Modi said that his government is running a major campaign to free the country from the single-use plastic.
"While I was coming here, I read on the walls of the United Nations "No more single-use plastic". I am delighted to inform you that we are running a big campaign in India to free the country of single-use plastic," Modi said during his address at the United Nations General Assembly session.
Modi said that it is an honour for him to address the UN General Assembly once again.
"The world's largest democracy voted for my govt & me. We came back to power with a bigger majority and because of this mandate I am here today," Modi said.
This was the Prime Minister's maiden speech at the UN General Assembly after assuming office for the second term. He had last addressed the gathering four years ago, with former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj representing India at the world body during the interim years.
The 69th session of the UNGA had witnessed the Indian Prime Minister calling for the early adaptation of the Comprehensive Convention on Global Terrorism, highlighting that it was a matter that had been pending for long. He had made it clear that India wanted to pursue bilateral talks with Pakistan in an environment of peace, free from the shadow of terror.
Modi's address at the UN comes on the final day of his week-long visit to the US. The leader had a packed agenda of bilaterals amongst other engagements, beginning with the mega "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston event that witnessed him sharing the stage with US President Donald Trump before a crowd of more than 50,000 Indian-Americans. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 20:02 IST

UNGA: PM Modi highlights India's steps to combat climate change

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Starting his speech by mentioning the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his UNGA speech outlined the steps being undertaken in India to combat climate change, including the sweeping ban on single-use plastic which is set to go come t

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:59 IST

Need to unite against terror for sake of humanity: PM

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Underlining that terrorism is a challenge for all nations across the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the international community has to unite against the global menace for the sake of humanity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:40 IST

PM Modi starts address at UNGA

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address at the 74th session of UN General Assembly here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:32 IST

Kashmiri Pandits, Balochs, Mohajirs gather outside UNHQ to...

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): A large group of Kashmiri Pandits, ethnic and religious minorities like Balochs, Mohajirs and Sindhis have gathered outside the UN headquarters in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is supposed to address the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in a short wh

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:26 IST

Modi's speech expected to create huge groundswell of awareness...

New York [US], Sept 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech is expected to create a huge groundswell of awareness towards climate change, terrorism and other issues expected to be taken up, members of the Indian diaspora in the United States said here Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:18 IST

PM Modi 'all set' to address 74th session of UNGA

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly shortly in New York, Pm's office tweeted on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:15 IST

Elimination of terrorism pre-condition for South Asia's...

New York [US], Sept 27 (ANI): Elimination of terrorism in all its forms is a precondition not solely for the fruitful cooperation between SAARC countries but the very survival of the South Asian region, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 17:00 IST

PM Modi to address 74th session of UNGA today

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday, in what would be his maiden speech at the world body after assuming office for the second term.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:16 IST

Pak is blot on humanity, virus for entire world: Baloch activist

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 27 (ANI): Calling Pakistan a "blot on humanity", a Baloch activist has said the country which was created for Islam has emerged as the biggest enemy of the religion itself.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:55 IST

Turkey: 30 people injured in Istanbul earthquake

Istanbul [Turkey], Sept 27 (Sputnik/ANI): At least thirty people have been injured in an earthquake in Istanbul, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:47 IST

Israel to launch direct flight service from Kochi tomorrow

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): In what can be seen as a boost to India-Israel ties, Arkia Israeli Airlines will inaugurate its direct flight from Cochin International Airport to Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:23 IST

Russian court orders arrest of 9 IS supporters

Moscow [Russia], Sept 27 (Sputnik/ANI): A Russian court on Friday ordered the arrest of nine supporters of the Islamic State (IS) for sponsoring terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

Read More
iocl