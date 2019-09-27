Modi at UNGA: PM recounts India's achievements in health sector, says country committed to eradicating Tuberculosis

New York [US], Sept 27 (ANI): Recounting his government's achievement in the healthcare sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his UNGA speech said that the country is committed to eradicating Tuberculosis by 2025, while noting that the dateline is five years ahead of that set by the United Nations under its sustainable development goals.

Modi said that his government is running a major campaign to free the country from the single-use plastic.

"While I was coming here, I read on the walls of the United Nations "No more single-use plastic". I am delighted to inform you that we are running a big campaign in India to free the country of single-use plastic," Modi said during his address at the United Nations General Assembly session.

Modi said that it is an honour for him to address the UN General Assembly once again.

"The world's largest democracy voted for my govt & me. We came back to power with a bigger majority and because of this mandate I am here today," Modi said.

This was the Prime Minister's maiden speech at the UN General Assembly after assuming office for the second term. He had last addressed the gathering four years ago, with former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj representing India at the world body during the interim years.

The 69th session of the UNGA had witnessed the Indian Prime Minister calling for the early adaptation of the Comprehensive Convention on Global Terrorism, highlighting that it was a matter that had been pending for long. He had made it clear that India wanted to pursue bilateral talks with Pakistan in an environment of peace, free from the shadow of terror.

Modi's address at the UN comes on the final day of his week-long visit to the US. The leader had a packed agenda of bilaterals amongst other engagements, beginning with the mega "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston event that witnessed him sharing the stage with US President Donald Trump before a crowd of more than 50,000 Indian-Americans. (ANI)