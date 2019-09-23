Modi, Gandhi are alike, says man dressed as Father of Nation at 'Howdy Modi!'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): As the Indian-American community in Houston paid their respect to Mahatma Gandhi at the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event, a community member dressed as the Father of the Nation compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gandhi.

"Modi and Gandhi are alike. Look at Modi, he is a fakir, and Gandhi was a fakir too," said Ramesh Modi, who sported Gandhi's look for the event.

One of the elder members of the community, Ramesh looked like a spitting image of the nationalist leader, right from the white upper garment to the round-rimmed spectacles and the worn-out wooden stick, which are all synonymous to the image of Gandhi in our minds.

A moving rendition of Vaishnav Jana To, interspersed with hymn from the Christian faith, moved the gathered audience, amongst whom was Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The community summit, the first of its kind, is being held to honour the Prime Minister who is currently on a week-long visit to the US to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements.


