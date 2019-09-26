Modi holds meetings with business leaders in New York

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held separate meetings with CEOs of companies like Boeing Defence, Shell and Bank of America on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here.

"Showcasing India as an attractive destination for doing business. PM @narendramodi had separate meetings with President & CEO @Marriott Arne Sorenson, CEO @IBM @GinniRometty, President & CEA @Walmart Douglas McMillon & Chairman & CEO of @CocaCola James Quincey," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

"Also met with CEO of @Shell Ben van Beurden, CEO of

@BankofAmerica Brian T. Moynihan, @BoeingDefense CEO Leanne Caret," he added.

The CEO of Lockheed Martin, Marillyn Hewson, also met the Prime Minister today. "The meeting with PM Modi was excellent. I congratulate India on their pro-growth policies," Hewson said in a video tweeted by the Prime Minister's office.

Modi had a tight schedule packed with back-to-back engagements in New York today.

He started his day with an address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in the morning, following which he held a roundtable with 42 CEOs of top global companies. He also held a bilateral with his Belgian counterpart Charles Michel.

Modi is currently in the United States on a week-long visit, during which he is slated to speak at the UN General Assembly on Friday. He has already held a string of engagements, including meeting US President Donald Trump twice -- once during their joint address at the mega Howdy Modi! event in Houston on Sunday and during a bilateral on Tuesday. (ANI)