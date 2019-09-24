Modi interacts with German chancellor, Bhutan PM in New York

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Colombian President Ivan Marquez, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the sidelines of his UN engagements here.

He also held a bilateral with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in New York.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had highlighted the steps India has taken -- both on the global and national level -- to combat climate change at the UN Climate Action Summit. (ANI)