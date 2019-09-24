Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019 on Monday in New York
Modi interacts with German chancellor, Bhutan PM in New York

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:55 IST

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Colombian President Ivan Marquez, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the sidelines of his UN engagements here.
He also held a bilateral with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in New York.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi had highlighted the steps India has taken -- both on the global and national level -- to combat climate change at the UN Climate Action Summit. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 01:07 IST

There's always a solution: Trump on Kashmir

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that there's always a solution when asked about Kashmir here during a presser with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 01:06 IST

India calls for early conclusion of Comprehensive Convention on...

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): India on Monday sought support on an early conclusion of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism during the CICA informal Meeting of Ministers for Foreign Affairs here.

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 00:37 IST

On UN sidelines, Jaishankar meets Iran, Ivory Coast Foreign Ministers

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Iran and Ivory Coast on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly here and discussed issues of mutual interests.

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 00:32 IST

Geneva: Pak's Ahmadiyya Muslims allege persecution, demand...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 24 (ANI): The members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community from Pakistan have alleged persecution and demanded justice during a side event organised on the margins the 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:39 IST

India to eradicate Tuberculosis by 2025: PM Modi

New York [US], Sept 23 (ANI): India has set the goal of eradicating the Tuberculosis by 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, noting that the dateline is five years ahead of that set by the United Nations under its sustainable development goals.

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:23 IST

Willing to mediate on Kashmir issue if India, Pak agree: Donald Trump

New York [US], Sept 23 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that he is "ready, willing, and able" to mediate on the issue of Kashmir if India and Pakistan want him to do so.

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:05 IST

New York: Modi highlights 4 pillars of health sector at...

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted four pillars of healthcare which are currently being focused on in India during a high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage here on Monday.

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:47 IST

Trump attends UN Climate Action Summit, sits through Modi's speech

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump made an unexpected appearance at the UN Climate Action Summit on Monday, sitting through Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel's address at the event.

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:36 IST

Modi calls for action at climate summit, says India's renewable...

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Calling for action on climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the time for talking is over as he announced plans to increase India's renewable energy capacity to 450 GW from 175 GW and invited countries to join the Coalition for Disaster Resil

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:19 IST

India to spend USD 50 billion on water conservatism: PM Modi

New York [US], Sept 23 (ANI): India will spend approximately USD 50 billion on water conservation, rainwater harvesting, and the development of water resources in the next few years under the Jal-Jeevan Mission, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:58 IST

Time for talking is over, world needs to act now: PM Modi on...

New York [US], Sept 23 (ANI): The time for talking over the need to protect the climate is over, and the world needs to begin acting now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, while asserting that India has come to the United Nations to present a practical approach and roadmap on the issue.<

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:25 IST

UN: Modi invites member-states to join Coalition for Disaster...

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at the UN Climate Action Summit here asked member-states to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure which is being launched by India.

