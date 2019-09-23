Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston on Sunday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston on Sunday

Modi invites Trump to visit India with family

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 01:07 IST

Houston [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited US President Donald Trump and his family to visit India, saying it will give a new height to the shared dreams of the two countries.
Prime Minister Modi, who addressed a large gathering of Indian-American community at the `Howdy, Modi!' event here in the presence of Trump, said that the message from the event will give rise to new opportunities in the 21st century.
"Mr President, I would like that you come to India with your family and give us an opportunity to welcome you. Our friendship will take our shared dreams and vibrant futures to a new height," Modi said.
He also thanked the US President for the presence of political and business leaders at the event.
The community summit, the first of its scale, was held at the NRG Stadium here in honour of PM Modi, who is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements.
"This is extraordinary, this unprecedented. We have met a few times, and every time he has been the same warm, friendly, energetic and accessible. I admire him also for his sense of leadership and passion for America, a concern for every American, a belief in America's future and a strong resolve to 'Make America Great Again'," Modi told the 50,000-strong crowd, with a smiling Trump standing beside him.
Extending best wished to the US President Modi for the presidential elections in 2020, the Prime Minister, in his style, further vouched for Trump, saying "ab ki baar Trump sarkar" - modifying the 'Ab ki Baar Modi sarkar' slogan coined for the 2014BJP election campaign. (ANI)

Modi calls Trump an expert in 'art of dealing'

Texas [USA], Sep 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked US President Donald Trump for calling him a "tough negotiator" and said the latter himself was an expert in the "art of dealing".

USA loves India: Trump after 'Howdy Modi!'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): The USA loves India, US President Donald Trump said soon after wrapping up the massive 'Howdy Modi!' community event here on Sunday.

'Howdy,Modi!': PM, Trump greet audience hand-in-hand

Houston [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): In a never-seen-before display of camaraderie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held hands and took a lap around the NRG Stadium after the two leaders addressed the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

Pak bothered by abrogation of Article 370 as it nurtures...

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Referring to the Central government's decision to revoke the provisions under Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan and said that Islamabad is perturbed because it has a habit of nurturing terrorism.

Modi tears into Pak in Trump's presence, says 'time has come for...

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): The time has come for a decisive battle against terrorism and against those who promote terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while tearing into Pakistan at the 'Howdy Modi!' event here on Sunday, which had US President Donald Trump in attendance.

Modi reads lines from his poem at Houston event

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recited two lines from the poem he had written a few days back to reflect India's determination to face challenges.

Terrorism, investment, defence top Trump's speech at 'Howdy, Mody!'

Texas [US], Sep 23 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Sunday said that India has never invested in the United States like this before, assuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again that America is looking forward to work with India to make the world's two largest democracies prosperous than ever b

In eight Indian languages, Modi tells diaspora 'everything is fine'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Everything is fine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the gathered leaders and Indian-American community gathered at the NRG Stadium on Sunday (local time).

India challenging mindset of people who thought nothing can...

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is challenging the mindset of the people who believed that the country cannot change, asserting that it is aiming big and achieving great heights.

Modi, Gandhi are alike, says man dressed as Father of Nation at...

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): As the Indian-American community in Houston paid their respect to Mahatma Gandhi at the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event, a community member dressed as the Father of the Nation compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gandhi.

'Howdy Modi!': Trump hints he might visit India for NBA next month

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted that he might visit India next month to witness India's first NBA game.

India has a true friend in White House: Modi to Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): India has a true friend in the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while welcoming US President Donald Trump to the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event here on Sunday.

