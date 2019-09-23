Modi invites Trump to visit India with family

Houston [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited US President Donald Trump and his family to visit India, saying it will give a new height to the shared dreams of the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi, who addressed a large gathering of Indian-American community at the `Howdy, Modi!' event here in the presence of Trump, said that the message from the event will give rise to new opportunities in the 21st century.

"Mr President, I would like that you come to India with your family and give us an opportunity to welcome you. Our friendship will take our shared dreams and vibrant futures to a new height," Modi said.

He also thanked the US President for the presence of political and business leaders at the event.

The community summit, the first of its scale, was held at the NRG Stadium here in honour of PM Modi, who is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements.

"This is extraordinary, this unprecedented. We have met a few times, and every time he has been the same warm, friendly, energetic and accessible. I admire him also for his sense of leadership and passion for America, a concern for every American, a belief in America's future and a strong resolve to 'Make America Great Again'," Modi told the 50,000-strong crowd, with a smiling Trump standing beside him.

Extending best wished to the US President Modi for the presidential elections in 2020, the Prime Minister, in his style, further vouched for Trump, saying "ab ki baar Trump sarkar" - modifying the 'Ab ki Baar Modi sarkar' slogan coined for the 2014BJP election campaign. (ANI)