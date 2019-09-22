Prime Minister Narendra Modi met members of Dawoodi Bohra community in Houston on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met members of Dawoodi Bohra community in Houston on Saturday

Modi meets Dawoodi Bohra community members in Houston

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 10:11 IST

Houston (USA), Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and interacted with members of Dawoodi Bohra community here on Saturday.
They felicitated Modi and recalled his visit to Indore last year to attend a programme of their community. They also highlighted the Prime Minister's association with Dawoodi Bohra leader Syedna Sahib.
"The Dawoodi Bohra community felicitates PM @narendramodi in Houston. They recall PM Modi's visit to Indore last year to attend a programme of their community as well as highlight PM Modi's association with Syedna Sahib," tweeted PMO India.
He also met a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits and Sikh community.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Indian community at the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' event on September 22 at the NRG stadium here. Around 50,000 people are expected to attend the event.
US President Donald Trump will also be taking part in the event. (ANI)

