Modi to address 50,000 people in Houston this September

Texas [USA], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a 50,000 people-strong gathering at the NRG Stadium in Houston here on September 22.

The event titled 'Howdy, Modi!' is being hosted by the Texas India Forum and the Indian diaspora in the United States is expected to attend the do, according to the organisers.

"We are excited to hold this summit at the renowned NRG Stadium. This will be the largest ever gathering of Indian-Americans and friends of India, with diverse representation from the region and across the country," said Jugal Malani, convener of the 'Howdy, Modi!" organizing committee.

"The tagline for the summit, 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' reflects the intent to build on the common aspirations that bring together the great democracies of the United States and India," a statement released by the organisers said.

The Texas India Forum (TIF) is a not-for-profit organisation that encourages cooperation between the United States and India. TIF brings together Indian-American organizations and institutions to encourage collaboration within the region and expand opportunities for engagement with India. (ANI)