Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo)

Modi to address 50,000 people in Houston this September

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:22 IST

Texas [USA], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a 50,000 people-strong gathering at the NRG Stadium in Houston here on September 22.
The event titled 'Howdy, Modi!' is being hosted by the Texas India Forum and the Indian diaspora in the United States is expected to attend the do, according to the organisers.
"We are excited to hold this summit at the renowned NRG Stadium. This will be the largest ever gathering of Indian-Americans and friends of India, with diverse representation from the region and across the country," said Jugal Malani, convener of the 'Howdy, Modi!" organizing committee.
"The tagline for the summit, 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' reflects the intent to build on the common aspirations that bring together the great democracies of the United States and India," a statement released by the organisers said.
The Texas India Forum (TIF) is a not-for-profit organisation that encourages cooperation between the United States and India. TIF brings together Indian-American organizations and institutions to encourage collaboration within the region and expand opportunities for engagement with India. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:23 IST

US approves sale of F-16 program support to Pak following...

Washington [USA], July 27 (Sputnik/ANI): The US State Department approved the sale of F-16 fighter jet program technical support to Pakistan, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 08:30 IST

2 Indians rescued from sinking Iranian cargo ship near Azerbaijan

Baku [Azerbaijan], July 27 (ANI): The two Indians on board an Iranian cargo vessel 'Shabahang,' which sank near the Lankaran port here on Friday, were rescued along with seven of their Iranian crew members, according to the Deputy Head of Iran Ports and Maritime Organisation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 06:50 IST

5.9 magnitude quake jolts Batanes in Philippines

Manila [Philippines], July 27 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale struck off Batanes province of Philippines in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 06:46 IST

US Supreme Court allows Trump administration to use $2.5bn in...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): The US Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for the Trump administration to use USD 2.5 billion from the Department of Defence to construct parts of a wall along the southwestern border that the government argues is necessary to protect national security.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 06:16 IST

Saudi Arabia suspends visas to pilgrims from Congo fearing...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 27 (ANI): Saudi Arabia has suspended issuing visas to pilgrims from the Democratic Republic of the Congo over fears that Ebola could spread during next month's Hajj pilgrimage there.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 05:10 IST

114 killed in Bangladesh floods

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 27 (ANI): At least 114 people have been killed due to excessive flooding triggered by incessant rains and a deluge from Himalayan rivers in India and Nepal, authorities said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 04:38 IST

Coast guards recover dozens of bodies of drowned migrants off...

Tripoli [Libya], July 27 (ANI): The coast guards here on Friday recovered dozens of bodies of Europe-bound migrants, a day after roughly 150 people, including women and children, went missing when their boats capsized in the Mediterranean Sea.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 04:10 IST

India calls for strong action against fugitive economic...

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], July 27 (ANI): India called for stronger actions against economic offenders and fugitives at the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Foreign Minister's meeting here on Friday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 03:02 IST

BRICS members unite to condemn terrorism in Foreign Ministers Meet

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], July 27 (ANI): India and other members of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on Friday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever and by whomsoever committed and recognised terrorist acts as criminal and unjustifiable.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 03:02 IST

Trump vows 'substantial reciprocal action' on France over taxing...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to take "substantial reciprocal action" against France after President Emmanuel Macron signed into law a tax targeting technology giants like Amazon and Google.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 02:57 IST

BRICS Ministers reiterate support to 'Afghan-led, Afghan-owned'...

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 27 (ANI): Representatives of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa on Friday reiterated support to 'Afghan-led, Afghan-owned' peace and reconciliation process.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 02:55 IST

London: Radar issue delays flights at Heathrow and Gatwick airports

London [UK], July 27 (ANI): A technical problem with the traffic control system caused a delay in flight operations at two of Britain's busiest airports-- Heathrow and Gatwick--causing passengers to meet chaos amid a record-breaking heatwave on Friday.

Read More
iocl