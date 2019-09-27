Modi's speech expected to create huge groundswell of awareness towards issues he raises, say Indian-Americans

New York [US], Sept 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech is expected to create a huge groundswell of awareness towards climate change, terrorism and other issues expected to be taken up, members of the Indian diaspora in the United States said here Friday.

"I expect the Indian Prime Minister will fully take the world into confidence with the issues he raises in his UN speech, be it the climate change, or terrorism," Digambar, an Indian-American and overseas friends of the BJP, told ANI.

Digambar informed that as many as 5,000 people are expected to gather outside the General Assembly for the support of PM Modi. "More people wanted to come but we had to put them on hold."

Modi will address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday, in what would be his maiden speech at the world body after assuming office for the second term.

His speech is expected to outline the country's larger role on the world stage and what India is doing on the development, peace and security fronts. The government has maintained that the Prime Minister will not mention the Kashmir issue at all during the time allotted for the address, in view of the fact that the revocation of Article 370 is India's internal matter.

Vivek, an Indian businessman, said he believes India stands at a crucial moment in history. "PM has said he wants to make India USD 5 trillion economy, which is very ambitious. India and the USA both have the rule of law and democracy, ours is young, we're evolving, there are a lot of areas where we can learn from each other."

Referring to the success of the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' event that witnessed US President Trump sharing the stage with PM Modi before a gathering of 50,000 Indian Americans, Gurumurthy Kalyanram, Professor and Management and Policy Consultant, in New York, said: "PM Modi has a way of engaging the community, Indian diaspora, political leaders from other countries."

"He does it with a lot of gusto, energy, poise, and confidence that comes from confidence about India itself," he added.

Modi's address is likely to begin at around 7:30 pm (IST), shortly before Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver his speech.

Islamabad, on its part, has made it clear that Khan would raise the issue of Kashmir at the world body. The country has been pitching the matter aggressively ever since August 5, even after being snubbed on several occasions in the past. (ANI)