More than half US voters prepared to reject Trump in 2020 elections: Poll

Washington DC [USA], Sept 6 (Sputnik/ANI): About 52 per cent of US voters plan to vote against President Donald Trump in next year's national election although he retains broad core Republican support, a new poll showed on Thursday.

"The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey find that 42 per cent of US voters say they are more likely to vote for Trump in the 2020 presidential election," the polling organisation said in a press release.

"But 52 per cent are more likely to vote against him," Rasmussen said.

The polling agency said that at least 6 per cent of US voters remain undecided.

"Among all voters who say they are likely to vote against the incumbent, 58 per cent say their vote is more likely to be a vote against Trump than for some other candidate. 37 per cent expect their vote to be more about the other candidate," the release said.

Some 75 per cent of Republicans remain likely to vote for Trump again. However, 21 per cent of Republicans are more likely to vote against him next year, the polling company said.

"Trump loses to Democrats by an 82 per cent to 13 per cent margin," it stated.(Sputnik/ANI)

