MoS Muraleedharan invites Indian community in Atlanta to attend 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas next year

New York [US], October 9 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, who is on his official visit to the United States interacted with the Indian community in Atlanta and invited them to attend the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas next year.

"Happy to interact with the vibrant & dynamic Indian community in Atlanta. Glad to listen to their success stories and thanked them for being a vital bridge between India & USA. Appreciated their feedback. Invited them to attend 17th PBD in Indore from January 8-10, 2023," he tweeted.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is celebrated on 9th January every year to mark the contribution of the Overseas Indian community to the development of India.

January 9 was chosen as the day to celebrate this occasion since it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi, returned to India from South Africa, led India's freedom struggle and changed the lives of Indians forever, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.



Meanwhile, during the 5th-anniversary commemoration of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund in New York on October 8, Muraleedharan said that India has prioritised cooperation over conflict, coexistence over convictions, sharing over receiving and plurality over hegemony.

"In the past five years, the fund and the footprint of its activities have grown by leaps and bounds. Today, India and the UN in their collective collaborative efforts through these funds are setting new benchmarks for South-South cooperation. India has prioritised cooperation over conflict, coexistence over convictions, sharing over receiving, plurality over hegemony," he said.

He also said that fund reflects India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or The World is One Family.

Muraleedharan is in the United States. At the UNSC debate over peace and security in Africa, MoS highlighted that a violence-free Africa is necessary to prevent external forces including terrorists exploiting the resource-rich region.

Those "guilty of aiding and supporting terrorism" in different parts of Africa and simultaneously exploiting the resources must be held accountable by the international community, he added. (ANI)

