MoS Rajkumar Singh to visit New York from Nov 8-9, attend high-level UNSC debate

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs (MOS), Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will pay an official visit to New York on November 8-9, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Sunday.



During the visit, the minister would attend a High-Level Open Debate of the UN Security Council on 'Exclusion, Inequality and Conflict' under the agenda item of 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security' to be convened by the Mexican Presidency of the UNSC on November 9, MEA said in a statement.

The event would be chaired by the President of Mexico.

During the visit, Singh will also meet with senior UN leadership and interact with members of the Indian community in New York. (ANI)

