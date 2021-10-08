Most Americans worry over misinformation crisis, blame social media: Poll

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Some 81 per cent of Americans view the spread and dissemination of misinformation as a major national problem and many blame social media for propagating it, a new opinion poll revealed on Friday.

In particular, 91 per cent of those polled also blamed the social media companies for the spread of misinformation and an even higher number - 93 per cent, blamed both the users and consumers of social media products and services as well, the poll results showed.

Also, 41 per cent of Americans said they are very or extremely worried that they have been personally exposed to misinformation. However, less than half that number, some 20 per cent are concerned that they may personally have spread it, the poll results showed.

Younger Americans are more likely than older ones to worry that they may have spread misinformation personally, the poll results also showed. (ANI/Sputnik)

