Mueller investigation cost USD 32 million: US justice dept

Washington [US], Aug 03 (ANI): The Mueller investigation into Russian interference in 2016 election has cost almost USD 32 million over two years of the probe, said US Justice Department in a report on Friday.

The amount consists of both what special counsel Robert Mueller has borrowed from other Justice Department components that weren't under his direct control and as well as his office's direct expenses, reported CNN.

In this, Mueller spent about USD 16 million on his office over two years. While the office of special counsel expended USD 6.5 million for its final six months of the investigation-from October, 2018 to May.

The 448-page report did not establish a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and neither implicated nor exonerated the president on obstruction of justice charges.

Mueller never made public statements during the investigation and has only made one public statement since it concluded. Last Wednesday marked his first time answering questions about his findings.

During the investigation, Mueller has charged 34 people and three Russian companies with crimes, including top Trump advisor Manafort, Stone, Rick Gates and Michael Flynn. Out of it, five people have been sentenced to prison and other punishments. (ANI)

