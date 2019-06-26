United States Special Counsel Robert Mueller (file photo)
Mueller to publicly testify on July 17

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:01 IST

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): United States Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who in April submitted his reports on the alleged Russian collusion in 2016 presidential polls, has agreed to publicly testify in front of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on July 17.
"Pursuant to subpoenas issued by the House Judiciary and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence tonight, Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III has agreed to testify before both Committees on July 17 in open session," Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the Judiciary panel, and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the chairman of the Intelligence panel, said in a joint statement issued late Tuesday.
Last month, Mueller had announced his resignation from the Justice Department after delivering his first public statement since the end of his 22-month long investigation.
A redacted version of the Mueller report had concluded that there was no conspiracy between President Donald Trump campaign and Moscow. But Mueller declined to make a judgment on whether Trump obstructed justice, though the report outlined 10 instances in which Trump tried to impede the investigation.
"Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia's attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign's acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates' obstruction of the investigation into that attack," Nadler and Schiff said.
In an apparent reference to latest subpoenas by the US congressional committee chairman, US President Donald Trump alleged "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT" once again. (ANI)


