Multiple arrests in Portland, Seattle after protestors vandalise buildings

Portland [US], January 21 (ANI): Hours after President Joe Biden was sworn in as US President, protesters in Portland smashed windows and vandalised the local headquarters of the Democratic Party on Wednesday (local time) while raising slogans against the police and "fascist massacres."

Several arrests were also made in Seattle, where protests took a violent turn with protestors damaging many buildings. Meanwhile, Portland Police said eight people were arrested on charges that include criminal mischief, possession of a destructive device, rioting and reckless burning.

The Democratic Party of Oregon released a statement which said: "This is not the first time our building has been vandalized during the past year - none of the prior incidents have deterred us from our important work to elect Democrats up and down the ballot, and this one will be no different."

According to The New York Times, about 200 left-wing protesters clad in black took to the streets of Portland with anti-government slogans such as "We don't want Biden-We want Revenge" for killings committed by police officers and "fascist massacres."

Protesters smashed windows of the local headquarters of the Democratic Party.



Meanwhile, in Seattle, about 150 people marched with banners saying: "Abolish ICE, no cops, prisons, borders, presidents."

Some spray-painted buildings with an anarchist symbol and broke windows of buildings, including at a federal courthouse, The NYT reported.

While in Seattle the police began to surround the protesters as the night fell, in Portland the police officers had a scuffle with the protesters before the march begun.

On January 6, a group of then-President Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid.

Trump had made a speech among thousands of supporters reiterating his claim a massive voter fraud had robbed his election victory and encouraged supporters to maintain support to "stop the steal."

Five people died in the riot, including one police officer as well as one Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by police. (ANI)

