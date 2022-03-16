Multiple dead following bus crash involving golf teams in Texas, US: Report

Texas [US], March 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Multiple people were killed Tuesday night when a bus carrying a New Mexico university's golf teams and a pickup collided in western Texas, according to media reports on Wednesday.

The crash involved members of the University of the Southwest's men's and women's golf teams from a tournament, said an NBC report, quoting university officials.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco said the crash happened around 8:17 p.m. local time on Tuesday (0117 GMT Wednesday) on a two-lane road about 14 km from the city of Andrews, northwest of Midland-Odessa.



There were deaths in both vehicles, and both caught fire after the crash, he said.

"Both suffered extremely heavy damage," Blanco said. The cause of the crash was under investigation.'

The university, which is in Hobbs, New Mexico, said in a post on social media that it was attempting to notify family members of the people involved in the accident. (ANI/Xinhua)

