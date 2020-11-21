Multiple people injured in Wisconsin mall shooting

Wisconsin [US], November 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported citing emergency radio traffic.



The media outlet said Friday witnesses reported hearing gunshots and stores responding to an active-shooter situation.

Local media on the scene said three ambulances have taken people to the hospital.

A flyer circulating on social media shows that a Make America Great Again (MAGA) rally featuring Sheriff David Clarke, was scheduled to take place at Mayfair Mall on Saturday. (ANI/Sputnik)

