Florida [USA], Feb 02 (ANI): Multiple people were reportedly shot at in Florida Riviera Beach, Sputnik reported on Saturday (local time).
It is not clear if there are any fatalities.
Local police have responded to the reported shooting incident that occurred on West 20th Street near Avenue E in the city of Riviera Beach in Florida, local media said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Multiple people shot at in Florida
ANI | Updated: Feb 02, 2020 02:32 IST
