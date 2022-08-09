My Florida home Mar-a-Lago under siege by FBI: Donald Trump

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington [US], August 9 (ANI): Former US President Donald Trump said that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Monday raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump in a statement said, "My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents."

This comes as the January 6 select committee's latest public hearing said that then US President Donald Trump chose not to intervene as a mob of his supporters attacked the Capitol.

However, the former president declined to say why the FBI agents were at Mar-a-Lago. He confirmed that the raid was unannounced and added "they even broke into my safe."

He called the raid by the FBI a Witch Hunt and said that there are dark times for the US stressing that the agency seized the "home of the 45th President of the United States."

"Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections."



He termed the incident an "assault that could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries" and noted that "sadly, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before."

Expressing shock, the former President said, "They even broke into my safe!"

He even went ahead and compared the incident with Watergate Scandal. "What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee?"

The Watergate scandal was a major political scandal in the history of the United States of America. It occurred during the administration of U.S. President Richard Nixon from 1972 to 1974 and led to his resignation.

As per media reports, the scandal erupted over Nixon administration's continual attempts to cover up its involvement in the June 17, 1972 break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Washington, D.C., Watergate Office Building.

"It is political targeting at the highest level! Hillary Clinton was allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 E-mails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress. Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable. She even took antique furniture, and other items from the White House," he added.

Trump said that he "stood up to America's bureaucratic corruption, restored power to the people, and truly delivered for our country, like we have never seen before."

"The establishment hated it. Now, as they watch my endorsed candidates win big victories, and see my dominance in all polls, they are 'trying to stop me, and the Republican Party, once more. The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped." (ANI)

