My heart goes out to all those who've lost loved ones: Biden on US surpassing 600,000 COVID deaths

Washington [US], June 16 (ANI): Expressing concern over US crossing mark of 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) said that his heart goes out for all those who have lost their loved ones.

"Today we passed a grim milestone: 600,000 lives lost from COVID-19. My heart goes out to all those who've lost a loved one. I know that black hole that seems to consume you, but a time will come when their memory brings a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eyes," Biden tweeted.

The United States has recorded over 600,000 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, according to the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. With the national case count topping 33.4 million, the death toll across the country rose to 600,012 as of 12.22 pm (local time), according to the CSSE data.



As per Xinhua, California topped the national death toll list, standing at 63,191. New York reported the country's second largest deaths of 53,558, followed by Texas with 51,940 deaths and Florida with 37,265 deaths, the CSSE tally showed.

States with more than 20,000 fatalities also include Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio. The United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's highest caseload and death toll, accounting for nearly 20 percent of the global cases and over 15 per cent of the global deaths.

Last year, US COVID-19 deaths hit 100,000 on May 27, topped 200,000 on September 22, and reached 300,000 on Decemeber 14. The number surged to 400,000 on January 19, 2021 and passed more than half a million on February 22, 2021. (ANI)

