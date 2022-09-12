'My heart is with those who lost loved ones', US Vice President Kamala Harris remembers 9/11 victims at Ground Zero

New York [US], September 12 (ANI): US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday remembered the victims of the September 11 terror attacks that killed thousands of Americans.

"We will never forget the 2,977 lives lost on 9/11. Today standing at Ground Zero, I am reminded of the impact this attack had on our nation and those who lost loved ones. Doug and I stand with you today and every day," US Vice President tweeted.

Twenty-one years after terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York City, the horrific event is still embedded in people's memories. To mark the milestone anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, Harris attended an event at Ground Zero in Manhattan. She was accompanied by her husband and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Mayor Eric Adams and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

US Vice President said that she stood with those lost at Ground Zero, Shanksville, and the Pentagon twenty-one years ago.

"On this solemn day of remembrance, we honour those who lost their lives, as well as our first responders who risked everything in the face of grave terrorism. Today, we continue to honour their courage and strength," Harris said, adding, "My heart is with those who lost loved ones."

A total of 2,977 people lost their lives on this day, 21 years ago in a fatal terror attack. On September 11, 2001, the United States faced the deadliest terrorist attack in its history. More than 3,000 people were killed in the terror attacks. In a span of just 102 minutes, the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center collapsed after planes hijacked by Al Qaeda operatives crashed into them.

On the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners scheduled to travel from the northeastern US to California. They seized control of the jets to use them as passenger-filled missiles.

The hijackers crashed the first two planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, and the third plane into the Pentagon (the headquarters of the American military) in Arlington, Virginia, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target. The attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

By a joint resolution approved December 18, 2001, US Congress had designated September 11 of each year as "Patriot Day," and by Public Law 111-13, approved April 21, 2009, the Congress has requested the observance of September 11 as an annually recognized "National Day of Service and Remembrance."

On September 10 last year, US President Joe Biden proclaimed September 11 as Patriot and National Day of Service and Remembrance and noted that on this day, all government entities should display the US flag at half-staff. (ANI)