Myanmar UN envoy urges international community to cut Tatmadaw's finance flows

New York [US], May 17 (ANI): Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun has urged the international community to cut off financial flows to the country's military Tatmadaw.

In an exclusive interview to NHK World, he called on the international community to suspend investments and tie-ups with companies linked to the military, in order to stop the crackdowns on people protesting against the February coup.

Kyaw Moe Tun said, "Any financial flow that goes through the military chain should be cut off immediately." He added, "They will be using this income for killing people of Myanmar."

He called for support for the national unity government, which was set up by those opposed to military rule. He also asked countries in the region to give refuge to people forced to leave their homes due to the military's actions, such as airstrikes, reported NHK World.



Kyaw also talked about the reported move by some anti-coup protesters to take up arms to confront the military.

He said that when people's patience reaches a limit, it is difficult to convince them to keep protesting peacefully. He added, "Now we are taking all measures to protect people of Myanmar by ourselves."

Kyaw then made the three-finger salute, a sign of resistance against the military, and said, "The military coup must fail, democracy must prevail in Myanmar."

He has been staying on as UN Ambassador despite being removed by the military as the country's envoy after condemning the junta at the UN General Assembly. He is currently facing an arrest warrant after being charged with high treason.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence. (ANI)

