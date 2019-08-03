N Korea's missile tests didn't defy agreement with US: Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Friday said that North Korea's three short-range missile tests that were carried out in a span of one week might have defied the United Nations resolutions but did not breach Washington's agreement with Pyongyang.

"Kim Jong Un and North Korea tested 3 short-range missiles over the last number of days. These missiles tests are not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement, nor was there discussion of short-range missiles when we shook hands," the president wrote on Twitter.

"There may be a United Nations violation, but Chairman Kim does not want to disappoint me with a violation of trust, there is far too much for North Korea to gain - the potential as a Country, under Kim Jong un's leadership, is unlimited," he said.

"Also, there is far too much to lose. I may be wrong, but I believe that Chairman Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the United States, with me as President, can make that vision come true. He will do the right thing because he is far too smart not to, and he does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump!" he added.

North Korea fired missiles for the third time in eight days under the supervision of Kim.

South Korean military on Wednesday had assessed that the communist nation had fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast. Following the development, the South Korean National Security Council convened an emergency meeting to discuss the tests and express their concerns.

North Korea has been testing missiles despite a June 30 meeting between Trump and Kim at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, where the two sides agreed to resume working-level nuclear negotiations to push forward Pyongyang's denuclearisation process.

Trump has played down North Korea missile launches since his failed summit with the North Korean leader in Vietnam in February, saying they were of short-range devices, not the intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear bombs Kim has promised not to test. (ANI)

