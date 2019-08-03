United States President Donald Trump (File photo)
United States President Donald Trump (File photo)

N Korea's missile tests didn't defy agreement with US: Trump

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:46 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Friday said that North Korea's three short-range missile tests that were carried out in a span of one week might have defied the United Nations resolutions but did not breach Washington's agreement with Pyongyang.
"Kim Jong Un and North Korea tested 3 short-range missiles over the last number of days. These missiles tests are not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement, nor was there discussion of short-range missiles when we shook hands," the president wrote on Twitter.
"There may be a United Nations violation, but Chairman Kim does not want to disappoint me with a violation of trust, there is far too much for North Korea to gain - the potential as a Country, under Kim Jong un's leadership, is unlimited," he said.
"Also, there is far too much to lose. I may be wrong, but I believe that Chairman Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the United States, with me as President, can make that vision come true. He will do the right thing because he is far too smart not to, and he does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump!" he added.
North Korea fired missiles for the third time in eight days under the supervision of Kim.
South Korean military on Wednesday had assessed that the communist nation had fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast. Following the development, the South Korean National Security Council convened an emergency meeting to discuss the tests and express their concerns.
North Korea has been testing missiles despite a June 30 meeting between Trump and Kim at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, where the two sides agreed to resume working-level nuclear negotiations to push forward Pyongyang's denuclearisation process.
Trump has played down North Korea missile launches since his failed summit with the North Korean leader in Vietnam in February, saying they were of short-range devices, not the intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear bombs Kim has promised not to test. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:31 IST

China warns of retaliatory measures after US imposed fresh tariffs

Beijing [China], Aug 2 (ANI): Beijing on Friday sharply criticised President Donald Trump's decision to slap additional tariffs on Chinese exports to the United States, saying it will have to take "necessary countermeasures" to defend its core national interests and its people's fundamental interests.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:06 IST

India gives equal importance to its neighbours, asserts senior BJP leader

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 2 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Vijay Chauthaiwale, on Friday asserted that India gives equal importance to its neighbours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:38 IST

India extends line of credit worth $170mn for water related...

Conakry [Guinea], Aug 2 (ANI): India extended a line of credit worth USD 170 million for the installation of water-related projects in Guinea during President Ram Nath Kovind's last-leg of the three-nation tour to West Africa.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:54 IST

2 days, 4 conferences, 18 bilaterals: India points to 'Big...

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who held a range of ASEAN-related multilaterals and a string of bilaterals here, on Friday, said that India had a 'big takeaway' during his two-day trip to Bangkok.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:00 IST

US reaffirms positive trajectory in ties with India during...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo who met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the second day of 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers meet here today, reaffirmed a very positive trajectory in the US-India strategic partnership.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:26 IST

Guinea supports India's non-permanent membership at UNSC for 2021-2022

Conakry [Guinea], Aug 2 (ANI): Guinea on Friday expressed its support for India's candidacy as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the term 2021-2022.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:21 IST

Jaishankar meets Canadian, Bangladeshi counterparts in Bangkok

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held separate meetings with his Bangladeshi counterpart, AK Abdul Momen, and his Canadian counterpart, Chrystia Freeland, here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:37 IST

6.8 magnitude quake rattles Sumatra coast, tsunami alert issued

Jakarta [Indonesia], Aug 2 (ANI): Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami warning after a strong earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale rattled off the coast of Sumatra and Java on late Friday evening (local time), Xinhua news agency reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:15 IST

Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter dies after drug overdose at...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Saoirse Kennedy Hill, a granddaughter of former United States Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, breathed her last on Thursday afternoon (local time) after suffering an apparent overdose at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, according to two peopl

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:10 IST

Details of Trump's visit to Pak being worked out, says Foreign Office

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 2 (ANI): The Foreign Office here has announced that it is working on the details pertaining to United States President Donald Trump's visit to Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:03 IST

1st Uzbek-Indian International Congress of Guides to be held in Tashkent

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Aug 2 (ANI): Uzbekistan's State Tourism Development Committee, the State Unitary Enterprise "Educational and Consulting Center of Tourism" and the Federation of National Guides of India will hold the first Uzbek-Indian International Congress of Guides here on August 4.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:00 IST

Experts warn Pak could activate 'jihadis' to commit acts of...

London (UK)/ Bern (Switzerland), Aug 2 (ANI): After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Washington and US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation in Kashmir, experts and political activists predict that Islamabad may activate terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir to destabilise the region.<

Read More
iocl