NATO allies to stand together regardless of US election result: Stoltenberg

Washington [US], October 21 (ANI/Sputnik): NATO allies will stand together regardless of who wins the upcoming US presidential election, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday.



"Regardless of differences we see on burden-sharing or trade, climate change, and all the issues, is that NATO allies always are able to stand united and stand together on the main tasks of NATO, that is to protect and defend each other. And that is exactly what we have done over the last years and I am absolutely certain that regardless of the outcome of the US election that will also be the case," Stoltenberg told a press conference. (ANI/Sputnik)

