Nearly 40 US states file new anti-trust lawsuit to end Google's 'illegal monopoly'

New York [US], December 18 (ANI/Sputnik): A group of 38 states has filed a new anti-trust lawsuit against Google aimed at ending the internet search giant's "illegal monopoly", New York Attorney-General Letitia James said in a statement on Thursday.



"I'm filing a lawsuit against @Google with 37 (other) AGs to end its illegal monopoly in search services," James said in a tweet.

In a separate statement issued by her office, James said: "Through its illegal conduct, the company has ensured that hundreds of millions of people turn to Google first when looking for an answer, but it doesn't take a web search to understand that unchecked corporate power shouldn't have disproportionate control over our data and information." (ANI/Sputnik)

