Nebraska shooting leaves 2 Dead, 2 Wounded

Nebraska [US], November 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Two people died, two were wounded and a suspect was detained in a shooting in the US city of Bellevue in Nebraska on Saturday night, according to a police dispatch.

Bellevue Police said they were initially alerted to a possible bomb inside of a moving truck in the parking lot. The call was updated to a shooting a minute later.



"Officers discovered four victims with gunshot wounds. Two victims were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Two additional victims were determined to be deceased on the scene," police said.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Their identity was not revealed pending due booking process. Police said there were no indicators of additional suspects at this stage in the investigation. (ANI/Sputnik)

