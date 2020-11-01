Need commission to probe into war crimes as peace in Afghanistan and Pakhtunkhwa-Pakistan is linked: PTM

Washington [US], November 1 (ANI): Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has demanded a 'truth and reconciliation commission' to investigate the war crimes against Pashtuns as the peace in Afghanistan and Pakhtunkhwa-Pakistan is "inextricably linked to each other".

Speaking at an official launch event here on October 31, PTM leader Mohsin Dawar, "PTM is an anti-war movement, we are demanding a truth commission to investigate the war on the Pashtun land, to pin responsibility on those responsible for the bloodshed, enforced disappearances and landmines during this war."

He further said, "The Taliban have marked their return in the Pashtun belt, they are regrouping and attacking the locals. We demand peace for our land."



During the event, Abdullah Nangyal, another PTM leader, said, "The peace in Afghanistan and Pakhtunkhwa-Pakistan is inextricably linked to each other. There can not be peace in Pakhtunkhwa without peace in Afghanistan."

The state authorities instead of curbing terrorism is using regressive anti-terrorism, cybercrime and sedition laws to curb voices of dissent in Pakistan, said Gulalai Ismail.

Muhammad Rasool said that the war economy of Pakistan has destroyed the lives and economy of the Pashtuns across the Durand Line, the rogue powers have be held accountable.

Manzoor Pashteen, another PTM leader, said that "I want to give the message of unity in political struggle, we've bigger goals to achieve through PTM and that can only be possible if we can as a united front."

The event was attended by more than 50 participants including Pashtun, Baloch, and Sindhi diaspora. The prominent speakers of the event were Rasool Khan, Habib Waziri (Pashtun Tahafuz Movement), Sufi Munawar Laghari (Sindhi Foundation), Nabi Bakhsh Baloch (Baloch National Movement). (ANI)

