Need to unite against terror for sake of humanity: PM

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Underlining that terrorism is a challenge for all nations across the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the international community has to unite against the global menace for the sake of humanity.

"We believe that terrorism is not a challenge for anyone country, but for all countries and of mankind as a whole. So for the sake of humanity, all the world has to unite against terror," the Prime Minister said during his address to the 74th UN General Assembly.

He said that terrorism has divided the world and that is why the UN was created to tackle the menace.

This was Modi's second address at the UNGA and his first after taking office for a second five-year term. (ANI)