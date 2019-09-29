Nepal: India builds new school in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 28 (ANI): In the latest move to boost the education sector of Nepal, India has constructed a new building for the Kuleshwor Awas Secondary School here.

The school is located at Kathmandu Metropolitan City-14.

Ajay Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, inaugurated the newly built school in a function on Saturday, the Indian Mission in Kathmandu informed in a release.

"The new school building constructed with Government of India's grant assistance of NRs. 38.60 million, is a three-storied building comprising 20 classrooms, separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls on each floor, underground water tank, septic tank and furniture," the Indian Mission in Nepal said in its statement.

The function was attended by Chairman of District Coordination Committee, Shiva Sundar Raj Vaidya, Chairman of the Ward, Shova Sapkota and District Coordination Officer, Pitamber Adhikari along with the political and community leaders. The project was implemented by the District Coordination Committee, Kathmandu.

Kuleshwor Awas Secondary School, established in 1989 by Kuleshwor Awas Pariwar Kalyan Sanstha, is run with community support.

At present, over 800 students are enrolled in the school out of which over 50 per cent are girls. Most of the students come from marginalized section of the society.

The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost the learning environment of students.

"Government of India is happy to be associated with the project which complements the effort of Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education," the release stated. (ANI)

