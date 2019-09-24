Netizens zoom in on 'showstopper' Diet Coke at Modi -Trump bilateral in New York

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): While all eyes were fixed on the bilateral between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, netizens zoomed in on a bottle of what looked like Diet Coke, which appeared in the photo of the two leaders.

The bubbly beverage soft drink was seen in the picture on the table placed between the two leaders as they fielded media persons questions on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly here.

On Twitter some called it 'Trumps Up' while others gave the bottle the name 'Kaka Cola' - a reference to popular soft drink companies.

When officials, who were a part of the bilateral were asked about it, they simply said that since the meeting was hosted by the US side all arrangements were made by the Americans.

President Trump is said to be a regular consumer of the aerated beverage and officials present at the meeting said the bottle was placed at the table keeping this in mind.

On Twitter, users comments ranged from "Heeng Cola.. I guess!" to "Jal Jeera", "Mushroom syrup " and "Indian Daru for Trump" along with several hilarious memes.

On a serious note, Donald Trump while talking to reporters said the two countries will have a trade deal soon. (ANI)