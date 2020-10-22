New Legislation to boost US-Taiwan ties introduced in US Senate

Washington [US], October 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Legislation has been introduced in the US Senate to create new and boost the standing of current political institutions to strengthen the bipartisan relationship between the United States and Taiwan, according to a press release on Tuesday (local time).

"US Senators Marco Rubio and Jeff Merkley introduced the Taiwan Relations Reinforcement Act, which seeks to update US policy toward Taiwan," the release said.



Rubio said in the release that the bill would strengthen the US-Taiwan relationship by creating an interagency Taiwan policy task force, elevating the US Representative to Taiwan to a Senate-confirmed position and setting up a US-Taiwan Cultural Exchange Foundation.

"Continuing to strengthen the US relationship with Taiwan, a fellow democracy and an important security partner in the Indo-Pacific region, must remain a top priority of US foreign policy," Rubio said.

The bill would also seek to expand Taiwan's role in international organizations and work to address many of the challenges as well as the threats posed to Taiwan and US national security by the Chinese Communist Party, the release said. (ANI/Sputnik)

