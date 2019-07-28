Representative Image
New York: 1 dead, 11 injured in Brooklyn shooting

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:17 IST

New York [USA], July 28 (ANI): At least one person is feared dead and at least 11 others, including a child, have been injured in a shooting incident at an outdoor gathering in Brooklyn here on Saturday night, local media reported.
The shooting was reported at 11 pm, close to the intersection of Hegeman and Christopher avenues in Brownsville, according to the New York Daily News.
At least one child is amongst the injured while one person has lost their life. The exact casualty count is yet to be confirmed by the authorities.
Investigations into the shooting are currently underway. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:36 IST

CNN anchor slams Trump's 'racist' comments on Baltimore

Washington [USA], July 28 (ANI): CNN anchor Victor Blackwell on Saturday defended his hometown Baltimore, soon after US President Donald Trump criticised the region's Representative Elijah Cummings, calling his district a "disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess."

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 08:41 IST

3 N Koreans crossed maritime border on boat: S Korea

Seoul [South Korea], July 28 (ANI): South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Sunday said that three North Koreans had crossed the maritime border shared with the reclusive state on a fishing boat on Saturday night.

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 08:14 IST

Russian vessel detained by N Korea released

Moscow [Russia], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The Russian embassy in North Korea said on Sunday that the Russian Xianghailin-8 fishing vessel, detained by North Korean border guards, has been released.

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 06:19 IST

Dengue fever kills 13 in Tanzania

Dodoma [Tanzania], July 28 (ANI): As many as 13 people have died as a result of dengue fever, while 6,677 people are infected with the virus across the East African country, the health ministry told the state media.

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 06:19 IST

Support pours in for Russian sisters who face jail for killing...

Moscow [Russia], July 28 (ANI): Dozens of Russians clenching flowers gathered in Moscow on Saturday (local time) in support of three sisters on trial for killing their abusive father in a case that has reignited a debate over domestic violence in Russia.

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 05:40 IST

Trump wants WTO to change 'developing country status' rules,...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) threatened to "use all available means" to secure changes to a provision at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that allows countries, including China, to decide whether they qualify as "developing countries."

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 03:58 IST

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Washington Post brought by...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): In a very significant ruling on media law, a federal judge in Kentucky has dismissed a lawsuit against The Washington Post on Friday (local time) brought by a high school student who claimed that the organisation's coverage of his and his fellow students' encounte

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 03:49 IST

Trump sparks outrage for calling US city of Baltimore a...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump was on Saturday hit by fresh accusations of racism after he attacked a prominent African-American lawmaker and branded the majority-black city of Baltimore as "rodent-infested mess" triggering widespread outrage.

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 02:15 IST

Myanmar officials hold repatriation talks with Rohingya in Cox's Bazar

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 28 (ANI): A visiting delegation of Myanmar government officials to Cox's Bazar, the southeast coastal district in Bangladesh with the largest number of Rohingya camps, held repatriation talks with the Muslim minority on Saturday and tried to convince them to return to their ho

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 01:27 IST

Strong 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Honshu island in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], July 28 (ANI): A strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Honshu, the largest and most populous island of Japan, in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:08 IST

Over 500 people protesting for free and fair poll detained in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], July 27 (ANI): More than 500 people, including opposition figures and city council election candidates, were detained by police on Saturday at a protest in the heart of Moscow, demanding free and fair elections.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:00 IST

14 killed in Syria regime airstrikes

Idlib [Syria], July 27 (ANI): As many as 14 people were killed and 30 others suffered injuries after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime launched airstrikes in northern Syria.

