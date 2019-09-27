New York: Activists protest against human rights violations by Pakistan in Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan

New York [US], Sept 27 (ANI): As the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan ranted about Kashmir in his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, activists from Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan protested outside against the human rights violations by Pakistan in these regions.

Gilgit Baltistan activist Senge Hasnan Sering, while demonstrating outside the UNGA, said: "We are protesting against the occupation of Gilgit Baltistan by Pakistan. We are protesting against illegal activities of Pakistan and China in Gilgit Baltistan."

The activists called the residents of the region as Indian citizens.

Another activist who claimed to be from Balochistan slammed Pakistan for occupying it.

He said: "We are demanding independence from Pakistan. We were independent. On Aug 14, 1947, Pakistan occupied Balochistan on the basis of religion."

He accused Pakistan of using Islam to brutality and kill the people.

Terming democracy in Pakistan as fake, the activist called Prime Minister Khan a "chamcha".

"India is the biggest democracy in the world but the history of Pakistan began with a coup," he said while adding that elected leaders were executed by the military. (ANI)

