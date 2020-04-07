New York COVID-19 death toll rises to 5,489 with largest single-day increase of 731

New York [US], April 07 (Sputnik/ANI): The US state of New York has seen the largest daily increase in the number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related deaths, with 731 new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 5,489.

The total number of people infected has risen to 138,836, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

"5,489 New Yorkers lost their lives to this virus, that is up from 4758. That is the largest single-day increase," Cuomo said in a press briefing.

He added that with a total of 138,836 positive COVID-19 cases, "New York is still the most heavily impacted state in the nation." (Sputnik/ANI)

