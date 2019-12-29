New York: Five wounded in attack during Hanukkah celebration

New York [US], Dec 29 (ANI): A man attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home north of New York City, wounding five people before fleeing in a vehicle.

According to Al Jazeera, the police said that the stabbing happened around 10 pm local time on Saturday in Monsey.

Several state and local officials have described the location of the stabbing as a synagogue. The rabbi's home is next door to a synagogue.

Police have not revealed whether the suspect has been apprehended or not. (ANI)

