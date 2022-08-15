New York Gov Kathy Hochul thanks trooper who arrested Salman Rushdie's attacker

New York [US], August 15 (ANI): New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday (local time) thanked the trooper who arrested novelist Salman Rushdie's attacker during an event in the Western New York state.

Gov Hochul and New York State Police (NYSP) Kevin P Bruen were in Chautauqua following Friday's attack on author Salman Rushdie.

"Governor Kathy Hochul and NYSP Superintendent Kevin P Bruen at @chq Sunday following Friday's attack on author Salman Rushdie. Governor Hochul thanking the Trooper who arrested the suspect for his quick actions, as well as others who also assisted," tweeted NYSP.

Renowned author Rushdie, who faced death threats over his book 'The Satanic Verses', was stabbed on stage in Western New York state.

The Booker prize-winning author was attacked as he was about to give a lecture in western New York state.

Rushdie has suffered years of death threats over his book 'The Satanic Verses' which was severely criticised by Islamic clerics.

Earlier, a bounty of as high as USD 3 million was also declared for anyone who kills Rushdie.



The interviewer with Rushdie was also attacked during the incident and he suffered a minor head injury.

"On August 12, 2022, at about 11 am, a male suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known. The interviewer suffered a minor head injury. A State Trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene," it added.

CNN citing a Chautauqua spokesperson said medical staff and police were called to the amphitheatre.

The seventy-five-year-old author hogged the limelight with his novel 'Midnight's Children' in 1981. The India-born author won Booker Prize for the novel which was also adapted for the stage.

But his 1988 book 'The Satanic Verses' led to a fatwa, a religious decree, by the then Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The threat forced him into hiding for several years.

Rushdie's books have been translated into several languages.

On Sunday, Rushdie was disconnected from the ventilator and is now able to talk. Rushdie's agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and could be able to talk, without giving further details, according to The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, Hadi Matar, who is suspected of stabbing Rushdie, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in the second degree and other charges in a New York court. (ANI)

