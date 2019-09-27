New York: Jaishankar meets foreign diplomats on UNGA sidelines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets foreign diplomats on UNGA sidelines in New York on Thursday.
ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 05:58 IST

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met diplomats from several countries on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
The External Affairs Minister met his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo and Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro during the meeting.
"Back to the bilaterals. A busy day, beginning with Brazil. A very enjoyable conversation with FM @ernestofaraujo. Nice to meet Federal Deputy @BolsonaroSP," Jaishankar tweeted.
He also met his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid and discussed strengthening bilateral ties.
"...And with FM @abdulla_shahid of The Maldives," Jaishankar tweeted.
"Met my good friend H.E. @DrSJaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, on the sidelines of #UNGA74. Following his first visit as EAM to Maldives during #IOC2019, we agreed to work even more closely to take the Maldives-India friendship to new heights," Shahid also said in a tweet.
Jaishankar tweeted a picture of his meeting with European Union's Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini.
"The UNGA is a great place to catch up with old friends. Good to meet EU High Representative @FedericaMog," he said.
The minister met his counterparts from Croatia and Japan, Gordan Grlic Radman and Toshimitsu Motegi.
"Got to also meet FM @grlicradman of Croatia. Brought back good memories of Zagreb," Jaishankar tweeted.
"Getting to know my new Japanese counterpart, FM @moteging. Expecting to work closely with him on our special relationship," he said.
The minister also met his counterparts from Sierra Leone and Latvia, Nabeela Tunis and Edgars Rinkevics.
"Pleasure to meet FM @NabeelaTunis of Sierra Leone. Look forward to developing our partnership in the coming days," Jaishankar said.
"A cordial interaction with FM @edgarsrinkevics of Latvia. Impressed by his enthusiasm for taking our ties forward," he tweeted.
Jaishankar posted a candid picture with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan where the two ministers are seen enjoying a coffee break.
"A much-needed coffee break. With just the right companion, FM @VivianBala of Singapore," he said.
Jaishankar met Ugandan Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda and spoke of articulating India's approach to the African partnership in Kampala during the Prime Minister's visit in July last year.
"Honoured to meet PM @RuhakanaR of Uganda. Recalled that PM @narendramodi had articulated India's approach to the African partnership in Kampala in July 2018. India-Uganda ties are a textbook case for South-South cooperation," he tweeted.
Lastly, the minister met his Paraguayan counterpart Antonio Rivas Palacios and said he looked forward to cooperating closely in the multilateral arena.
"A day that began with Brazil ended with Paraguay. Thank you FM @ARivasPalacios for your strong support for our bilateral relationship. Look forward to cooperating closely in the multilateral arena," Jaishankar tweeted.
The External Affairs Minister had a packed day today and participated in multilateral foreign ministers' meetings, including IBSA, SAARC and Quad. (ANI)

