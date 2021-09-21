New York: Jaishankar to hold bilateral with French counterpart today

New York [US], September 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in New York for United Nations General Assembly, will hold talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday.

The two leaders also held a discussion on the recent developments in the Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan over the phone last week.

Jaishankar will be holding a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit.

Officials sources told ANI that Jaishankar will be taking part in the G4 foreign ministers meet on September 22 and is likely to participate at the SAARC meeting on September 26. However, the meeting is yet to be confirmed.

G4 nations comprise Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan.

Several meetings on Afghanistan are also expected. Qatar is also organising meetings in which India is likely to participate.

Top leaders from across the world have already started converging in New York. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the UNGA on September 25. (ANI)